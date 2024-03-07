Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 294,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

