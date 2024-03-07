LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) vs. Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Head to Head Review

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 7 1 0 2.00 Ceridian HCM 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $3.69, suggesting a potential upside of 265.10%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $76.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

This table compares LivePerson and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -24.99% -47.71% -3.32% Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51%

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $401.98 million 0.20 -$100.43 million ($1.27) -0.80 Ceridian HCM $1.45 billion 6.93 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,145.33

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats LivePerson on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

