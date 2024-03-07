Contrasting BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Cousins Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cousins Properties 2 1 5 0 2.38

Cousins Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Cousins Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.46 4.90 Cousins Properties $802.87 million 4.48 $82.96 million $0.55 43.13

This table compares BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 232.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTB Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Cousins Properties 10.33% 1.81% 1.09%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats BTB Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

