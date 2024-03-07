Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head to Head Survey

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Concentrix has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Fair Isaac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $7.11 billion 0.63 $313.84 million $5.77 11.71 Fair Isaac $1.55 billion 20.68 $429.38 million $17.89 72.11

Dividends

Fair Isaac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Concentrix pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fair Isaac pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Concentrix pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fair Isaac pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Concentrix has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Concentrix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concentrix and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fair Isaac 1 1 6 0 2.63

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $124.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.89%. Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $1,187.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 4.41% 18.31% 6.81% Fair Isaac 29.20% -57.80% 26.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Concentrix on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients' customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company's clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.