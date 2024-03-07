HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.