HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $72.15 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.