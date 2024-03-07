William Blair Comments on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CRA International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. CRA International has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $961.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Insider Transactions at CRA International

In other news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.