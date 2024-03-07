Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on NFI Group Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

NFI Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$11.44 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

