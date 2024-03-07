StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Pennant Select LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,892,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,090,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,679,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 4,541.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 625,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

