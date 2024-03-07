CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CASI opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

