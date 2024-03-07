StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.43. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

