StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.75 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.