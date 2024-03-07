StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
