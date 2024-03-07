StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $240.06 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

