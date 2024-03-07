StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FUN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

FUN stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.