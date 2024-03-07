Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $567,814.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Athersys by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

