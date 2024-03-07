Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.00. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

