StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $46.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

