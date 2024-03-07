Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMV. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.38) to GBX 675 ($8.57) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.68) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 603.83 ($7.66).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($7.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 554.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 545.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

