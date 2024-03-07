Jefferies Financial Group Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target to $75.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Z stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.77. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after buying an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

