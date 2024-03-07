SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SEACOR Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SEACOR Marine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

NYSE:SMHI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.19. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 426.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at $4,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 253,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

