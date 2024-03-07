SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SEACOR Marine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SEACOR Marine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.
NYSE:SMHI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.19. SEACOR Marine has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.24.
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
