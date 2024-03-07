Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TTEC Holdings, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TTEC in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TTEC’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TTEC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. TTEC has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $540.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 243,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 577.81%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Further Reading

