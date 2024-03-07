Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 4,854 ($61.61) and last traded at GBX 4,823 ($61.21), with a volume of 42727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,621 ($58.65).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,956.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.46) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($62.19) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,651 ($59.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,424.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,180.51. The stock has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,709.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

