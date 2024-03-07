Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

