SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

