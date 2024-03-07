Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CEPU opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Central Puerto has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Puerto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

