China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

