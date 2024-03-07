ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %

ABIO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.16. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $6,801,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

