ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.6 %
ABIO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.16. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.21.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
