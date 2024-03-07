Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $1.50 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $182.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

