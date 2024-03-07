Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.