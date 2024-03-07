Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NYSE ISDR opened at $14.54 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

