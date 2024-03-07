StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIRI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

