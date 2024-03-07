Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Enservco by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

