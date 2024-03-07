Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Sells £17,000 in Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Cornish sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,576.34).

Andrew John Cornish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurrigo International alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Andrew John Cornish acquired 19,962 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £16,967.70 ($21,535.35).

Aurrigo International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AURR stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Aurrigo International plc has a 12-month low of GBX 76.55 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 174 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £42.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,027.78.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.