Insider Selling: accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £299,476.95 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Steve Brown sold 55,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £299,476.95 ($380,095.13).

Steve Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.79), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,018,530.27).

accesso Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.57 million, a PE ratio of 3,923.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. accesso Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 832 ($10.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 545.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on ACSO

About accesso Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.