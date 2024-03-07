Total Energy Services (TOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE TOT opened at C$9.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.78. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$382.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

