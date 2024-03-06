Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.05.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $37.03 on Wednesday, hitting $334.59. 15,387,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.92. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,575.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

