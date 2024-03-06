Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $352.59 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,090.65, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.92.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

