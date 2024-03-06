Loop Capital Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $170.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $148.34. 2,061,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

