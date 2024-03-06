CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $370.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.56.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $37.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,154,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,610.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

