Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.290-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.640-5.890 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,134. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.37.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

