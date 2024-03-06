CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.770-3.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.890-0.900 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 13.2 %

CRWD traded up $39.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.70. 17,033,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,025. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5,575.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

