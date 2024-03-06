Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. 1,864,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,543. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

