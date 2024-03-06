Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Visa by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,856,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,089 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.64. 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $517.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

