Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 181.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,590,205,000 after buying an additional 598,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,168,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,378,092,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.00.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $28.08 on Wednesday, hitting $887.72. 29,724,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408,594. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $889.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

