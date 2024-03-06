Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.60. The stock had a trading volume of 344,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,655. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.79.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

