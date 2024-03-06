2,496 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.89. 4,533,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.