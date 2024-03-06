Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8,847.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

