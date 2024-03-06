Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $467.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $435.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $479.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

