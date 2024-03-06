Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

