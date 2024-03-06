American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. 610,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $269.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3,108.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 377,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

