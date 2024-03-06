Theory Financial LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Theory Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $98.77. The company had a trading volume of 159,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,555. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $99.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

